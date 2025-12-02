Wyoming air travelers who haven’t yet upgraded to a REAL ID will face a new cost at the airport this winter. The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that starting Feb. 1, passengers without a REAL ID — or another accepted form of identification — will be charged a $45 fee to verify their identity before being allowed through security.

REAL ID has technically been required for domestic flights since May, but TSA has until now allowed travelers without one to proceed after additional screening and a warning. Federal officials say roughly 94% of U.S. passengers already have a compliant ID, and the fee is intended to encourage the remaining travelers to make the switch.

REAL ID is a federally compliant driver’s license or identification card created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to strengthen security. In Wyoming, the compliant ID features a white star in a yellow circle in the upper right corner.

Wyoming residents applying for a REAL ID must bring extra documents to the Wyoming Department of Transportation or local driver services offices — including proof of identity, Social Security number, and two documents verifying state residency. The more stringent documentation rules, along with repeated federal delays, have pushed the rollout far beyond the original 2008 target.

Travelers 18 and older flying domestically without a REAL ID — and without another approved form of identification such as a passport — will be required to pay the non-refundable $45 charge to use TSA’s Confirm.ID system for identity verification.

State officials recommend that Wyoming residents check their licenses now to avoid delays or unexpected costs ahead of spring travel.

Supporters of the REAL ID say the frustration is rooted in a security challenge that has evolved since the Sept. 11 attacks, when hijackers used weak state ID standards to board planes. The rationale behind the law is to create a uniform, nationwide baseline for identification so that driver’s licenses and ID cards can’t be easily forged or obtained under false identities. By requiring states to verify critical documents — such as birth certificates, Social Security numbers, and proof of residency — federal officials aim to make it significantly harder for bad actors to exploit loopholes across state lines.

Still, the process demands extra documents that many people don’t keep neatly on hand, leading to multiple trips to driver services offices and long waits just to update an ID they already thought was valid. Some residents question why a mandate born out of post-9/11 security concerns has taken nearly 20 years to fully implement, while others feel blindsided by the sudden enforcement and new TSA fee. But to its backers, REAL ID isn’t just another bureaucratic hurdle; it’s a modernization of the ID system meant to strengthen national security and ensure that the person holding a license is who they say they are.

Find out if you have a REAL ID here, on the TSAs website.

