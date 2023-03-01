Wyoming Police Investigate Possible Death in Rural Converse County

A press release from the Converse County Sheriff's Office today reads:

At about 6:45 AM Converse County Deputies were dispatched to a possible death on private property along WY -93 in a rural part of the county.

Deputies arrived and confirmed there was a deceased person at the location.

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating on the scene.

Please do not stop or delay in the area as you pass by. The deceased individuals identity has not been confirmed. There is no danger to the public stemming from this incident.