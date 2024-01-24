Wyoming Food Coalition Hosting Annual Conference in Riverton

The Wyoming Food Coalition is hosting its 5th Annual Conference on February 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Are you interested in the local food movement and the Wyoming Food Freedom Act? Are you already selling at a farmers market and looking to expand? Curious if schools are a good market for your farm or business?

The conference includes workshops and speakers who will be sharing information about getting produce ready for market, getting your product ready for wholesale, the future of WY Farming, Wyoming Food Freedom Act, Wyoming food safety and food policies. Two additional special workshops on Shared-Use Kitchen 101 and USDA Farm to School Producer Training are scheduled for Thursday February 1.

First Lady Jennie Gordon will be there on Saturday, February 3 to talk about how her Wyoming Hunger Initiative is using local food to fight hunger and providing producers with fair prices for their products.

Sarah Mock, rural and agricultural author and researcher, was raised on her family farm in Wyoming and she has immersed herself in ag operations. She will talk about The Future of WY Farming and other F Words.

The Wyoming Business Council has launched Wyoming Table, a new statewide local food marketing directory tool to connect growers with buyers. Learn how you can enter your products and leverage your business to the local, regional, and national buyers.

Come and network with producers from around Wyoming, visit the CWC Meat Lab, and enjoy Fremont County locally produced food.

Conference tickets are $55 members and $65 non-members. Joining the Wyoming Food Coalition is free.

Virtual attendance is also available at $35 members and $45 on-members. You can register here.

For more information, or to get involved with WFC, click here.

