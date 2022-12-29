Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl

Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA.

In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence of it is concerning." The post says the State Crime Lab has seen a 200 percent increase in the number of items containing fentanyl since 2020. Rock Springs Police say the latest trend they are seeing is pressed blue pills [see photo] that look like oxycontin.

The release goes on to say:

"Fentanyl can be absorbed through skin contact so it is important not to touch pills or any equipment that you believe could contain fentanyl. If someone is experiencing an opioid overdoes, please call 911 and Narcan should be administered if available."

The increase in fentanyl abuse in Wyoming is not unique to Rock Springs, as law enforcement agencies across Wyoming have been expressing similar concerns for quite some time.

Opioids in general are more likely to cause overdose deaths than other drugs such as meth and cocaine, and because fentanyl is so powerful it poses an especially high risk.