The bugs are coming — and according to the experts, Wyoming should be ready.

The National Pest Management Association just dropped its Spring & Summer 2026 Bug Barometer®, a seasonal forecast that tracks which pests are primed to surge — and when. This year’s outlook suggests Wyoming could see a jump in several unwelcome visitors.

Here’s the situation:

A warmer-than-usual spring could kick off tick season earlier than expected. Add late-season rainfall to the mix, and you’re looking at boosted fly and cockroach activity heading into summer. And if forecasts hold for above-average midsummer temperatures, yellowjackets and wasps could ramp up in a big way.

In other words: the kind of domino effect that starts with unusual winter weather and ends with buzzing, biting, and stinging.

Doctor Jim Fredericks, NPMA’s senior vice president of public affairs said, “We’re expecting heightened activity from a number of pests that can threaten both property and health.”

It’s not just a nuisance issue. Ticks carry disease. Cockroaches trigger asthma and allergies. Stinging insects send thousands to the ER each year.

Expert Tips to Protect Your Home

NPMA recommends these steps to reduce the risk of pest infestations:

Seal entry points: Inspect your home’s exterior for cracks and gaps around windows, doors, utility pipes and foundations. Seal openings with caulk or weatherstripping.

Store food properly: Keep food in airtight containers and promptly clean up crumbs and spills.

"The most effective pest management strategy is a proactive one," added Dr. Fredericks. "Don't wait until you see pests to take action. A professional inspection can identify problem areas before they become full-blown infestations, protecting your family's health and your property investment."

