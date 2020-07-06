Wyoming Officials to Meet Monday on Possible $1B Land Bid

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and other top state officials plan to meet Monday to discuss whether to bid on Occidental Petroleum’s vast land holdings in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

The Houston-based company is selling land and mineral rights covering 7,800 square miles, an area bigger than Connecticut.

Gordon and the other four top statewide elected officials on the State Loan and Investment Board plan to meet in a live-streamed video conference at 10:30 a.m.

The bid is due Wednesday and could top $1 billion.

Proponents say the land could provide a better return than some current state investments.