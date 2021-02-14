For Her Directorial Debut, Robin Wright Found ‘Land’ in Wyoming

Robin Wright's directorial debut “Land” finds a successful Chicago woman leaving her life behind after a horrifying tragedy for a solitary existence in the mountains of Wyoming.

Wright said it came to her at a time when mass shootings seemed to be happening every other week and this story of loss and healing resonated with her.

She cast Oscar-nominated Mexican American actor Demián Bichir opposite her, as the kind soul Miguel who helps Wright's Edee survive.

He'd experienced his own devastating loss a few months before shooting, but found the process to be therapeutic.

“Land,” a Focus Features release, opened in theaters on Friday.

