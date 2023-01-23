Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center.

School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes.

The board publicly advertised the project and Peterbilt was the only company to bid at $79,989, according to the board's meeting agenda.

The Career and Technical Education Collaboration Grant will fund the purchase.

Warehouse Director Desiree McAdams and Warehouse Secretary Jennifer Cox reviewed the bid.

