Gov. Gordon: 1 Million Acre Wyoming Land Deal ‘On Hold’

Wyoming's bid to purchase 1 million acres of land with an additional 4 million acres in mineral rights has been put on hold.

Governor Mark Gordon's office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Occidental Petroleum, the current owner, announced that its negotiating with another bidder for the properties offered for sale in southern Wyoming.

Throughout much of 2020, Gordon has "stressed" that the state was pursuing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to diversify Wyoming's investments.

Gordon says the state's bid has not been withdrawn and is confidential.

The governor does not know the identity of the leading bidder.