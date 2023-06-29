The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Natrona County until about 2 p.m. today.

Converse and other counties in southeastern Wyoming also are under tornado watches this afternoon and flash flood watches through Friday afternoon.

In Natrona County, the thunderstorm was located near Edgerton at 1:03 p.m., moving east at 10 mph.

People could expect to see ping pong-ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, the Weather Service says.

The NWS warns people and animals outdoors will be injured, and people should expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building."

And through Friday afternoon, the Weather Service has issued flood watches for Converse, Platte, Niobrara, Goshen and Laramie counties which will be subject to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail.

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.