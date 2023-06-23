FEMA Will Visit Casper to Assess Flood Damage From Last Week

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be visiting Casper and other areas in Natrona County to conduct preliminary damage assessments after last week's severe rains and flooding, according to a press release from Gov. Mark Gordon's office.

“I appreciate the efforts of our local emergency managers and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security in responding to this flood event and coordinating the next steps as FEMA assesses the impacts,” Gordon said.

These assessments will determine the extent of damage and provide vital information for disaster response and recovery efforts.

"The flooding has had far-reaching consequences, affecting homes, businesses, and infrastructure," the press release says.

FEMA will work with local officials, emergency management agencies, and community members to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

FEMA officials also will meet with select homeowners and local stakeholders to assess the impact on individuals and the community.

After the preliminary damage assessments are done, FEMA will collaborate with local and state officials to determine eligibility for federal assistance programs.

“Wyoming’s resilience and strength in the face of this devastating flooding event has been remarkable,” Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd said.

“As we move forward in the recovery process, we express our gratitude to Natrona County Emergency Management Agency and all those involved," Budd said.

For more information on FEMA's preliminary damage assessments, contact Natrona County Emergency Management at ncema@natronacounty-wy.gov or 307-235-9205.

To report flood damage, please use the Citizen Self Reporting Tool, http://report-wy-natrona.orioncentral.com/

