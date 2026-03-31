Natrona County Arrest Log (03/30/26 – 03/31/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Krystal Cave, 36 - Serve Jail Time
Joseph Grant, 36 - Fail to Comply X2, Serve Jail Time, Bond Revocation
Kenneth Spears, 65 - Criminal Warrant
Bessie Sotelo, 47 - Fail to Comply X3
Dezmond gallegos, 25 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
Eli Miller, 43 - Fail to Comply X2
Joseph Friday, 26 - County Warrant/Hold
Marlyee Friday, 23 - Resisting Arrest/Interference, Public Intoxication
Dana Clark, 39 - Public Intoxication
Christy Asher, 33 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession - Cocaine/Crack
Amanda Rahman, 42 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Erin Keefe, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Robert Matthiesen, 60 - County Warrant/Hold X2
Caden Irvine, 22 - Public Intoxication, Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest: Willfully
Kevin Metcalf, 32 - Trespassing
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