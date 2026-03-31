Natrona County Arrest Log (03/30/26 – 03/31/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Krystal Cave, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Joseph Grant, 36 - Fail to Comply X2, Serve Jail Time, Bond Revocation

Kenneth Spears, 65 - Criminal Warrant

Bessie Sotelo, 47 - Fail to Comply X3

Dezmond gallegos, 25 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

Eli Miller, 43 - Fail to Comply X2

Joseph Friday, 26 - County Warrant/Hold

Marlyee Friday, 23 - Resisting Arrest/Interference, Public Intoxication

Dana Clark, 39 - Public Intoxication

Christy Asher, 33 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession - Cocaine/Crack

Amanda Rahman, 42 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Erin Keefe, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Robert Matthiesen, 60 - County Warrant/Hold X2

Caden Irvine, 22 - Public Intoxication, Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest: Willfully

Kevin Metcalf, 32 - Trespassing

National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media