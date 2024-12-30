Wyoming Man Sentenced to over 11 Years in Prison After Admitting to Dealing ~9lbs. of Meth

A 29-year-old Wyoming man was sentenced to 140 months (abouto eleven and a half years) in prison with four years of supervised release to follow, for possession with intent to deistribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on May 17, the Casper Police Department responded to an unconscious male behind the steering wheel of a running vehicle.

Upon approaching the car, officers saw a scale with white residue next to Moser.

They searched the vehicle and located 223 grams of methamphetamine in the center console. After interviewing the defendant, he admitted to distributing approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine over two months.

Moser was indicted on July 18, pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Dec. 20, in Cheyenne. Wyoming.

Division of Criminal Investigation Central Enforcement Team and the Casper Police Department investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

