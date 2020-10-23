Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 Near Glenrock

A 43-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Glenrock early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near milepost 170 on Interstate 25.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Patrick Mohr was driving north when he lost control of his SUV and rolled it.

Mohr was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.