Woman Escapes From Being Held Against Her Will in Converse County

A woman reported escaping from being held against her will on Thursday, according to the Converse County Sheriff's Office.

About 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to an incident at the Broken Wheel Truck Stop south of Douglas.

On Friday, deputies followed up the investigation from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the truck stop.

The victim is safe.

The case remains under investigation.

There is no current threat to the community.

The Sheriff's Office can release no further information about this case.

