Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets

There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police.

One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The YMCA of Natrona County nearby sent a message reassuring parents that summer camp students were safely inside of the building at the time.

The road is open again to the public.

This article will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

