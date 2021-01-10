A Beulah man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash east of Sundance on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Eric J. Carbaugh, 60, was driving a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup west on Interstate 90 shortly before 8 a.m. when he lost control on the ice- and snow-covered highway.

The pickup exited the highway, entered the median, and overturned.

Carbaugh was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to the news release.

Speeding too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the third fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to one in 2020, three in 2019, and one in 2018 to date.

