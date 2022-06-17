18-Year-Old Laramie Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

A Laramie teen is dead after rolling her SUV southwest of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, near milepost 1.9 on Hanson Lane near Lake Hattie Reservoir.

whp.dot.state.wy.us whp.dot.state.wy.us loading...

According to a crash summary, 18-year-old Elizabeth Ferris was headed west when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the road, and rolled her GMC Yukon.

Ferris was not wearing her seat belt and died from her injuries.

The crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

This is the 41st fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 41 in 2021, 41 in 2020, 72 in 2019, and 42 in 2018 to date.