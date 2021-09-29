Wyoming Driver Ejected Through Sunroof, Killed in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed early Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his SUV's sunroof during a rollover crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near milepost 12.3 on U.S. 189 north of Evanston, about nine miles south of the Uinta-Lincoln County line.

The patrol says 60-year-old Evanston resident Craig A. Adkins was headed north when he lost control of his Land Rover and rolled it multiple times.

Adkins was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The patrol says driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 86 in 2018 to date.