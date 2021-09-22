No Serious Injuries in Rollover Crash in Cheyenne
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured when a vehicle overturned in east Cheyenne late Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Cheyenne Police Department Facebook post, the crash happened near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Campbell Avenue sometime before 5 p.m., and had streets in the area closed for more than an hour.
"We're happy to report that there were only minor injuries," police posted in a 6:13 p.m. update.
Get our free mobile app
Calls to police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.