Wyoming Man Killed after Rollover on Cole Creek Road in Natrona County

A Wyoming man is dead and another injured following a crash on Yellowstone Cole Creek Road | WY 256 in Natrona County.

The fatal crash happened on June 1st, 2025, at noon.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Blazer was going south on WY 256 when the driver failed to navigate a left-hand turn.

The Chevy exited the road to the right and went into a passenger-side leading slide, where the front tire tripped and went airborne. The car rolled multiple times, coming to an uncontrolled rest on its roof facing eastbound.

Jeffrey Delong was 37 years old at the time of his death. WHP lists him as the passenger in the Chevrolet Blazer that crashed. There was no further information on the injured party.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. WHP lists speed as a possible factor. Overall, speed has been the most common contributing factor in state-wide fatal highway accidents.

Delong is the 40th fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year. He is the fourth fatality to die on Natrona County roads so far this year.

According to Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, an obituary will be available soon. Services are being planned and will be announced when finalized.

