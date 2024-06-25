Wyoming Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Uinta County

A Wyoming man is dead after a fatal accident that happened in Uinta County on June 24 at about 11:00 a.m. This per a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary.

74-year-old Mark Powers was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck on WY 414 near milepost 104.9 when he ran off the right-side of the road about 500 feet before over-correcting to the left.

The truck crossed and exited the road, then overcorrected back to the right. Then the truck began a passenger-side leading skid, where it tripped and rolled.

Powers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the WHP.

This is the 39th reported crash on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 66 at the same time last year.

