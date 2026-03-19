Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis is pushing legislation aimed at changing how the federal government handles endangered species decisions. On Thursday, she introduced the Local Data for Better Conservation Act, which would require federal officials to accept and consider data collected by state wildlife agencies when deciding whether to list or delist species under the Endangered Species Act.

“Smart conservation means using the best data available,” Lummis said. “State agencies are on the ground every day, generating critical, real-time data on the species they manage. This bill ensures that information is fully considered in Endangered Species Act decisions.”

Supporters argue that federal listings have not always made full use of state-collected data, which can include detailed population counts, habitat surveys, and trends observed over time. Angi Bruce, Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said, “Decisions about endangered species sometimes exclude the wealth of relevant data that states collect. This bill recognizes states as essential partners and on-the-ground experts for species conservation.”

Paul Johansen, Chief of the Wildlife Resources Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and President of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, emphasized that the bill would formally incorporate state-collected data into federal decision-making. “State fish and wildlife agencies are often the first to detect changes in species populations,” he said. “By including their data, ESA decisions can be based on a broader set of evidence.”

Critics of similar proposals in the past have raised questions about how the federal government would weigh state data against national studies or peer-reviewed research. There are concerns that data collection methods can vary widely across states, which could complicate listing decisions. The bill does not explicitly address how disputes between federal and state data would be resolved.

Currently, federal ESA decisions sometimes overlook the extensive data that state agencies gather, and the legislation would require the Secretary of the Interior to formally integrate that information. Senators John Barrasso, Pete Ricketts, and Tim Sheehy are cosponsors.

If enacted, the law could influence how quickly species are listed or delisted, potentially affecting conservation priorities, federal resources, and management decisions across multiple states. Observers say the bill could strengthen collaboration between state and federal agencies—but it remains to be seen how the integration of state data will play out in practice.

As the bill moves through Congress, its fate will likely depend on balancing the perspectives of federal scientists, state agencies, and environmental groups, all of whom have a stake in how endangered species are identified and protected.

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore