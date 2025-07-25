Wyoming Sees Strong Job Growth And Rising Coal Production

The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division today put out a report showing positive job growth in June, hitting its highest level since April 2015.

Coal production is up nearly 9% compared to one year ago. Henry Hub monthly average natural gas price was up 19.4% annually in June.

Wyoming home prices are up 7%, year-over-year.

Statewide employment in June 2025 increased by 4,800 jobs (+1.6%).

State & local government and leisure & hospitality each added 1,600 jobs in June.

The report shows some negatives, though, including lower sales and use tax collections for fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024.

The number of active oil rigs in the state dropped to 9 in June (there were 12 a year ago) amongst recently lower oil prices.

Sales & use tax collections from the mining sector ended the fiscal year down nearly 22%. Additionally, monthly collections in fiscal year 2025 declined year-
over-year in all 12 months.

