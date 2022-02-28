Wyoming Is Full Of Hidden Historic Treasures Like Woods Landing

I'm always looking for new adventures in Wyoming and think I've found the next one on my list. The name of it is Woods Landing just a little bit east of Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and 27 miles southwest of Laramie.

Woods landing has been a part of the history of Wyoming since 1883 when the original saloon was built by Colonel Samuel Woods and became popular with lumberjacks and stage drivers because it was on the intersection of three well traveled roads.

In the late 20's and early 30's the a filling station, sandwich stand, dancehall and cabins were built to add to the appeal for vacationers. Today the Wood's Landing is thriving with multiple places to stay and relax. They have multiple cabins, guest houses and RV hook ups that range from $45 - $200 per night. There's entertainment on the weekend in the bar and dancehall. The café is a popular spot for breakfast on Sunday for the locals and a spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner all week.

Woods Landing was placed on the National Register of Historic Places back in 1986 and still impresses and attracts guests from all over to admire the woodwork and great location.

Being that it's so close to the Medicine Bow Trail that you can stay at Wood's Landing and taking the quick drive to the fun activities in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. The activities are year round in forest, from Biking & Hiking, snowshoeing & cross country skiing, hunting & fishing or just enjoying the outdoors.

