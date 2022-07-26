Human activity likely caused the wildfire that has burned over 500 acres in the Medicine Bow National Forest about seven miles southwest of Laramie Peak, according to the multi-agency InciWeb.

The Sugarloaf Fire in northern Albany County was first reported about noon Monday near the end of Forest Road 637 and the Cow Creek Trailhead.

Albany County has issued an evacuation notice for Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park.

Pre-evacuation preparations are in place for Friend Park and Garrett Ranch.

Sugarloaf Fire is burning in timber, rock and inaccessible terrain.

InciWeb reported this is a full suppression fire. The U.S. Forest Service is the incident commander.

Sugarloaf Fire. Courtesy InciWeb.

Firefighting agencies are conducting an aggressive initial response including jumpers, a Type II crew, single-engine aircraft tankers, a helicopter and heavy tankers.

InciWeb urges anyone with information can call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at (303) 275-5266.

