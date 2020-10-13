Mullen Fire Now At 176,213 Acres, 30 Percent Contained

The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest was 30 percent contained and had burned over 176,000 acres at last report.

That's according to a post on the Mullen Fire Information Inciweb website. The website also laid out these planned actions for fighting the fire:

''Take advantage of the elevated moisture to construct and shore up indirect, alternate, and contingency fireline in order to protect the Centennial community. Incident wide point protection for all structures and other values at risk by specifically designated Structure Protection Groups will continue. Assess suppression activities for appropriate repair. Coordination with cooperating law enforcement agencies and utility groups in assessment of lifting evacuations by taking strategic approach to re-entry based on a set of criteria."

But the website also says the expected windy weather over the next 24 hours does pose some concerns:

''Our breezy to windy conditions will continue through Wednesday, and will continue to be our main weather concern. The strongest winds are forecasted to develop Tuesday night and continue through the day Wednesday. Then next cold front should remain mostly dry as it crosses Wednesday, with winds remaining strong and switching out of the northwest. Steady to falling temperatures are expected Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will likely be around 10 degrees lower than Wednesday. Relative humidity values will bottom out in the 20-30 percent range each day."

Here is the 9 a.m. Tuesday update on the fire:

