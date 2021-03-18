City of Cheyenne: Keep Fire Hydrants Clear of Snow

Last weekend's record-breaking winter storm has Cheyenne officials reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow.

"As snow operations continue, crews are working to keep fire hydrants visible and not buried under snow," the city said in a press release. "The city asks residents to be mindful of the same."

"Fire hydrants are crucial to public safety and are important to remain both visible and accessible for first responders in the event of an emergency," the city added.

Crews have been working around-the-clock to remove the 30-plus inches of wet, heavy snow Winter Storm Xylia dumped on the city.

"Our hopes is that we will have every street in Cheyenne, every residential street, at least a path cleared through them in the next 48 hours," Mayor Patrick Collins said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

