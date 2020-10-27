Mullen Fire Cooled Down After Weekend Snow

The Mullen Fire Information Facebook Page recently issued a much-anticipated update on the Mullen Fire which has been raging through Medicine Bow National Forest since September.

With the winter storm over the weekend, the post stated that the snowfall that will fall on the fire will not melt till spring, according to Meteorologist Dan Borsum.

The firefighters in the area were able to assess the conditions inside the fireline on Monday and saw a foot of snow throughout the fire area and little smoke.

Though the snow has cooled down the fire, it has not been put out, and fire personnel will be patrolling the fire over the next few weeks. No growth in the fire is expected.

