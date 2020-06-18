Wyoming HP Identifies Victims In Fatal Crash Near Worland

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the two adults killed in a head-on collision north of Worland on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the crash happened near milepost 169 on U.S. 20 north of Worland at 6:18 a.m.

Highway Patrol says a 2006 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound when the driver crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a 1992 Chevrolet 2500.

Officials have identified the driver of the Jeep as 70-year-old Greybull resident Marian Duda. Duda was wearing her seatbelt and died from her injuries at the scene.

Javier Mendoza,47, of Worland, has been identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. He was not wearing his seatbelt and also died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and marks the 38th and 39th fatalities on Wyoming's roadways for 2020. At this point last year, there were 72.