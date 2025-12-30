Casper Man Among Two Killed in Deadly Garden Creek Road Crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the names of the drivers killed in a two-vehicle crash on Garden Creek Road on Saturday, Dec. 20.

According to a preliminary report, 46-year-old Martin Ryan Lloyd of Rock Springs and 72-year-old Kurt Masaryk Zajic of Casper died as a result of the crash. Investigators say the driver of a Chevy Silverado crossed into the oncoming lane near milepost 2.5 on Highway 252, colliding with another pickup in an offset, head-on crash.

Speed and driver inattention are being considered as possible contributing factors. The report also indicates that neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

With these deaths, Wyoming has recorded 121 roadway fatalities so far in 2025. By comparison, the state reported 107 fatalities at this point in 2024, 143 in 2023, and 134 in 2022.