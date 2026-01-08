Opinion: It’s Time for Wyoming to Rethink Its Higher-Ed Monopoly

Wyoming proudly boasts a unique place in American higher education: a single public university serving an entire state. The University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie has carried that responsibility since its founding as the state’s land-grant institution in 1886. For generations, UW has educated teachers, engineers, nurses and community leaders, and its role as Wyoming’s flagship has become part of the state’s identity.

But that identity — rooted in a model designed for a very different era — is beginning to feel more like a constraint than a strength.

Why does Wyoming have only one public university?

It’s true that UW’s status grew out of historical circumstances: the land-grant mandate of the Morrill Act, constitutional recognition as the state’s university, and Wyoming’s sparse population made centralization seem efficient. In many ways, consolidating limited financial resources into a single institution made sense for a frontier state with few tax dollars and fewer students.

Yet those conditions are not static, and neither is the landscape of higher education.

Right now, Wyoming students who want alternatives — different majors, specialized programs, or even a fresh academic environment — often have to leave the state or pay tuition at private schools. Our community colleges do excellent work with two-year degrees and workforce training, but they aren’t structured to fill the gap for four-year degrees or research programs.

Across the country, competition among colleges drives innovation and better outcomes. Yet here, students and families lack that choice. The result: fewer reasons to stay in Wyoming for college, less diversity of academic thought and fewer pathways to degrees that match individual goals.

We’re Losing Students — and It Matters

Enrollment at UW — once above 13,700 — has declined sharply in recent years, dropping nearly 30% as student populations shrink and recruits look elsewhere. This mirrors a national trend of declining college enrollment, but the effect is amplified when the state’s only public university feels the impact so deeply. Every lost student is a hit not just to UW’s budget, but to our local economies and long-term workforce development.

Scholarship Policy Should Expand — Not Constrain — Choices

Programs like the Hathaway Scholarship have done a great deal to help Wyoming students. But years of debate over whether Hathaway funds can follow students to out-of-state or private colleges reveal a bigger problem: Wyoming treats higher-ed choice as a threat instead of an asset.

Why shouldn’t motivated students pursue their desired pathways, even if that means UW isn’t their only option? States that empower choice tend to see higher college completion and better workforce alignment.

Wyoming Needs a Broader Vision for Higher Education

UW’s economic impact — millions of dollars annually and thousands of jobs — is undisputed. But that impact can’t replace adaptability, innovation and robust academic choice. In a state known for valuing independence and opportunity, we should be asking: Are we giving our students every chance to thrive here?

Maintaining a “one public university” model may have worked well in the past, but times are changing. Declining enrollment, workforce needs, and a national shift toward flexible learning pathways suggest Wyoming would benefit from opening up its higher-education ecosystem — through expanded programs, partnerships, scholarships that follow students, and perhaps even contemplating additional public degree options.

Wyoming can honor its history while still giving today’s students the choices they deserve. Let’s start that conversation now.

