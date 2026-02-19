Casper residents will have a chance to take a deeper look at how their city government manages its finances during an upcoming community forum at Casper College.

The next Casper College Community Learning Series event, set for Monday, Feb. 23, will focus on the budget challenges facing the City of Casper. The free program begins at 6 p.m. in Room 225 of the Robert and Ruth Dove Conference Center inside the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus.

Titled “Let’s Talk Budget,” the presentation will feature Kyle Gamroth and Amber Pollock. The two council members are expected to walk attendees through the basics of municipal budgeting — including common budget terms, where the city’s revenue comes from and how the annual budget calendar unfolds. They will also outline how residents can weigh in during the process.

According to Jared James, a member of the Community Learning Series committee, the goal of the event is to provide a broad, fact-based overview in a neutral setting. In a statement, Gamroth said he and Pollock welcome the opportunity to discuss Casper’s budget fundamentals and help residents better understand the city’s financial structure.

Like many Wyoming communities, Casper faces ongoing fiscal pressures tied to fluctuating revenues and the cost of maintaining services and infrastructure. While the presentation is not expected to introduce new policy proposals, it comes as city leaders continue to navigate long-term budget considerations.

Gamroth has represented Ward II on the Casper City Council since 2021 and is currently in the second year of his second term. In addition to his council role, he serves in liaison and board positions with organizations including the Casper Housing Authority, Downtown Development Authority and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. He is also a precinct committee person for the Natrona County Republican Party.

Pollock was elected to the council in 2020 and has served on several regional boards and joint powers authorities related to economic development, water and transportation. Her work on the council has focused on economic resilience, infrastructure and community partnerships.

The Casper College Community Learning Series is built around connecting the community through learning and dialogue. Organizers say the program is designed to foster civic engagement and provide space for thoughtful discussion on issues shaping Casper and Wyoming’s future.

