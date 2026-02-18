As football fans across Wyoming gathered for Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Natrona County were focused on a different kind of game plan: keeping impaired drivers off the road.

Officers with the Natrona County Driving Under the Influence Task Force conducted a coordinated enforcement operation from Friday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 8, targeting impaired driving during one of the year’s most high-profile party weekends. The effort brought together local officers, sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers for stepped-up patrols across the county.

In total, law enforcement made 214 traffic stops over the three-day period. Four drivers were arrested for impaired driving. Officers also issued several speeding citations and handed out 40 warnings.

Importantly, officials reported no traffic fatalities during the operation.

The Super Bowl initiative is part of an ongoing strategy by the task force to increase visibility and deter dangerous driving behaviors during holidays and large public events. By saturating roadways with patrols, law enforcement hopes to send a clear message: impaired driving will not be tolerated.

The next major enforcement effort is already on the calendar. The Natrona County DUI Task Force plans to conduct similar impaired-driving operations over Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities are also urging the public to take personal responsibility when it comes to preventing drunk driving.

“It is never okay to drink and drive,” officials emphasized in a statement. Even one alcoholic beverage can impair judgment and reaction time. Drivers are encouraged to designate a sober driver, arrange for a cab or rideshare, or use public transportation before drinking.

Natrona County residents can also take advantage of the Safe Ride program by calling (307) 266-7233 for a ride home.

Law enforcement says community involvement plays a critical role. If someone you know is about to get behind the wheel after drinking, take their keys and help arrange a safe ride. And if you suspect an impaired driver is on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately.

As 2026 unfolds, officials say their goal remains simple: fewer impaired drivers, safer roads, and zero fatalities — not just on high-profile weekends, but every day of the year.