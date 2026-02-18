Wyoming Trooper Discovers Over 74 Pounds Of Meth In Vehicle

A routine traffic stop along a stretch of Interstate 80 turned into one of the region’s largest recent drug seizures — and now, a 23-year-old man from Ecuador is headed to federal prison.

Edgar Narvaez Vega, of Quito, Ecuador, has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

According to court documents, the case began July 5, 2025, when a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80. Narvaez Vega was a passenger in the vehicle, which was being driven by his brother.

During the stop, the trooper reported smelling marijuana and seeing it in plain view inside the vehicle. That observation led to a probable cause search — and a staggering discovery.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found trash bags stuffed with narcotics, wrapped in multiple layers of plastic and coated in oil in an apparent attempt to conceal the odor and avoid detection. Authorities seized 63 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 74 pounds. Investigators also recovered 2.6 pounds of cocaine, 1.3 pounds of fentanyl pills, 1.5 pounds of heroin and smaller amounts of marijuana.

The investigation was led by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, with assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Narvaez Vega was indicted Sept. 16, 2025, and pleaded guilty Nov. 20, 2025. On Feb. 9, 2026, Alan B. Johnson, U.S. District Court Judge for Wyoming, imposed the 27-month sentence in federal court in Cheyenne. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook.

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM