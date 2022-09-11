Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Sept. 8-10, 2022

The third week of the season brings about a preview of the state championship course.

Meets are scheduled for three days this week. Riverton and Big Horn host events, but the big one is in Ethete on Saturday.

There are 14 teams that will compete out of state.

Get our free mobile app

This is the Week 3 schedule for cross country. All schedules are subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 8:

Berry Bryant/Kyle Johnson Memorial CC Meet at Riverton Rendezvous Site – Cody, Lander, Riverton, St. Stephens.

Taylen Stinson of Cody won the race and helped the Fillies dominate. Kaden Chatfield of Riverton won on his home course. Riverton edged Cody by 1 for the boys' team title.

Out-of-State Events:

Belle Fourche HS XC Invite at Belle Fourche C.C. – Buffalo, Hulett, Newcastle.

Buffalo swept the team titles. Briley Faris was 4th in the girls' race, and Zack Friese was 3rd in the boys' division.

Friday, Sept. 9:

Big Horn Invitational at the Big Horn Equestrian Center – Big Horn, Campbell County, Glenrock, Lovell, Moorcroft, Rocky Mountain, Sundance, Thunder Basin, Wright.

Mallory Jones of Moorcroft wins at a time of 21:11.00. Glenrock earns the team crown with 25 points. Rocky Mountain swept the top 3 spots, as Howard McNiven won the race at 17:49.8. The Grizzlies won the team title with 25 points.

Out-of-State Events:

Kimball XC Invite at Kimball G.C. – Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne South, Torrington, Wheatland.

Torrington won both team titles. Ayden Loya of Torrington won the boys' division at a time of 17:28.60. Jordan Griess of Burns/Pine Bluffs was the top WY girl in 4th place.

Wolverine XC Invitational at Monfort Park in Greeley, CO – Laramie + 22 Colorado teams.

Laramie goes out of state and dominates. They won both team crowns and swept the individual races with Addison Forry (19:29.8) and Dominic Eberle (16:25.3) taking the top spot.

Saturday, Sept. 10:

Chief Nation Invitationals at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete – Campbell County, Douglas, Evanston, Fort Washakie, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Lyman, Mountain View, Natrona County, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, St. Stephens, Star Valley, Thermopolis, Thunder Basin, Wind River, Worland, Wyoming Indian.

Ryann Smith of Rawlins won the girls' division at 19:17.8. Natrona County won the team title for the girls. Owen Burnett from Mountain View took the boys' race at 16:11.5. Star Valley finished 1st in the boys' team standings.

Out-of-State Events:

Bozeman XC Invite at Bridger Creek G.C. in Bozeman, MT – Sheridan + 32 Montana teams.

The Sheridan girls were 4th and the boys were 3rd. Austin Akers placed 6th.

Liberty Bell Cross Country Invitational 2022 at Heritage HS XC Course in Littleton, CO – Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Jackson, Saratoga/Encampment + 86 Colorado teams & 1 Nebraska team.

Results are unavailable at this time...