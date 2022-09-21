Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Sept. 22-24, 2022

Now that we’re past the mid-point of the 2022 season, teams are starting to look towards the state competition, which is just about four weeks away.

It’s Week 5 of the prep cross-country season in Wyoming.

The week in Wyoming begins in Big Horn and Worland, plus Saratoga and Thermopolis are hosting, as well. Numerous schools will be competing out of state in Colorado, Idaho, South Dakota, and Utah.

This is the Week 5 schedule for cross country. All schedules are subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 22:

Bradford Brinton Duel at Big Horn, WY – Big Horn vs. Tongue River.

Warrior Invitational at Green Hills G.C. in Worland – Buffalo, Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mountain/Burlington, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Worland.

Friday, Sept. 23:

Shana Ward Memorial at Saratoga Inn G.C. – Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne South, Ft. Washakie, Glenrock, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Laramie JV, Lyman, Mountain View, Rawlins, Rock River, Rock Springs, Saratoga/Encampment, Torrington, Wheatland, Wright + Manila, UT.

Out-of-State Events:

Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park XC Course in Littleton, CO – Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East + 51 Colorado teams.

Platte Valley XC Invitational 2022 in Kersey, CO – Douglas + 11 Colorado teams.

Rapid City Area Schools HS Invitational Cross Country Meet at Hart Ranch Camping Resort in Rapid City, SD – Campbell County, Hulett, Laramie, Newcastle, Sheridan, Thunder Basin + 25 South Dakota teams & 2 North Dakota teams.

Saturday, Sept. 24:

Bobcat Invitational at Thermopolis G.C. – Natrona County JV, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Wind River, Wyoming Indian.

Out-of-State Events:

Bob Firman Invitational XC 2022 at Eagle Island State Park in Eagle, ID (Boise) – Cody, Jackson, Natrona County, Rawlins, Star Valley – attending from WY.

Royal Run XC Invitational at Sand Ridge Park in Roy, UT – Evanston + 30 Utah teams.