The stretch run, pun intended, of the Wyoming prep cross country season is upon us.

It’s Week 6 of the high school season.

Cody, Evanston, Jackson, Wheatland, and Wright are hosting meets this week. Plenty of schools are crossing a border to compete in neighboring states.

This is the Week 6 schedule for cross country. All schedules are subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 29:

Cody Foxes and Hounds XC Meet at Olive Glenn G.C. – Buffalo, Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mountain/Burlington, Thermopolis, Worland.

Out-of-State Events:

Sturgis Invitational Cross-Country Meet at Fort Meade, SD – Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Newcastle, Thunder Basin + 18 South Dakota teams.

Friday, Sept. 30:

Brittany Rentas Memorial Cross-Country Meet at Hay Creek G.C. in Wright – Big Horn, Glenrock, Hulett, Moorcroft, Sundance, Wright.

Evanston Invite at Purple Sage G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View + Manila, UT.

Wheatland Cross-Country Meet at Lewis Park – Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Ft. Washakie, Rawlins, Rock River, Saratoga/Encampment, Wheatland.

Out-of-State Events:

Scottsbluff Bearcat XC Festival at Scottsbluff C.C. – Cheyenne East, Torrington + 5 Nebraska teams.

Thornton Invitational 2022 at Thornton (CO) Carpenter Park Multi-Purpose Fields – Cheyenne Central, Laramie + 29 Colorado teams.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

Lockhart Ranch Invitational at Jackson Hole H.S. – Jackson, Rock Springs + Shoshone Bannock HS (Ft. Hall, ID).

Out-of-State Events:

Custer County Invitational at Town & Country Club G.C. in Miles City, MT – Sheridan, Tongue River + 23 Montana teams.

Lakota Nation Invitational at Executive G.C. in Rapid City, SD – Wyoming Indian + 20 South Dakota teams.

