Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Sept. 15-17, 2022

Wyoming High School cross country teams have reached Week 4 of the 2022 season.

It’s a busier week with more teams spread across more meets.

The week in Wyoming begins in Lander and Rawlins. Then, it goes to Afton, Douglas, and Sheridan.

There are nine teams that will compete out of state.

This is the Week 4 schedule for cross country. All schedules are subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 15:

Lander Invitational at Lander G.C. – Fort Washakie, Green River, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mountain, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Wind River, Worland, Wyoming Indian.

Rawlins Invitational at Sinclair G.C. – Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock River, Saratoga/Encampment, Wheatland.

Raynn Smith of Rawlins won the girls' division at 20:01.67. Dominic Eberle from Laramie took the boys' division with a time of 16:53.76.

Out-of-State Events:

Eldon Knudson Invitational Cross Country Meet at Custer-Rocky Knolls CC in Custer, SD – Newcastle, Sundance + 14 South Dakota teams.

On the girls' side, Aspen Bloom of Newcastle was the highest finisher from Wyoming, placing seventh. Boys' results have not been posted.

Friday, Sept. 16:

Douglas Invitational at Douglas Country Club – Douglas, Glenrock, Torrington, Wright.

Jaden Meyer of Douglas takes the girls' division at 22:15. While Torrington's Aydan Loya won the boys' division at 17:27.

Michelle Ludwig XC Invite in Sheridan at Blacktooth Park – Big Horn, Buffalo, Campbell County, Cody, Kelly Walsh, Moorcroft, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Tongue River.

Natrona County took first in both the girls' and boys' divisions. Taylen Stinson of Cody won the girls' race at 19:16.78, and Austin Akers of Sheridan won the boys' at 15:57.29.

Star Valley XC Invite at Valley View G.C. – Rock Springs, Star Valley; Out-of-State Teams: Madison (ID), Manila (UT), Rich (UT), Rigby (ID).

MISSING RESULTS

Out-of-State Events:

Arvada West Durden Invitational 2022 at Stenger Soccer Complex in Arvada, CO – Cheyenne Central + 19 Colorado teams.

MISSING RESULTS

Newell Invitational at Newell (SD) G.C. – Hulett + 9 South Dakota teams.

Abby Palus took second in the girls' meet for Hulett, allowing the Red Devils to take fourth. Three other girls place in the top 30 as well. The boys did not place.

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Out-of-State Events:

2022 Border Wars XC at Valley Regional Park in Salt Lake City, UT – Evanston, Lyman, Mountain View, Riverton + 46 teams from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, & Utah.

The Riverton girls finished second overall, with Lucy Schofield taking fourth; Ryann Jones took tenth for the Wolverines. Karley Sabey from Lyman took seventh. The highest Wyoming finisher on the boys' side was Brigham Fanos of Lyman, who finished 38th.

Andy Meyers Invitational at Monfort Park in Greeley, CO – Cheyenne East + 15 Colorado teams.

MISSING RESULTS