Glenrock Hosts Cross Country Meet

Five schools ran over to Glenrock on Friday to run the Herder's Invitational with some cooperative weather. In the boy's race, Aiden Loya from Torrington has been enjoying a solid season as he placed first in 17.29.94. Loya was well ahead of his teammate Sully Wilson who took 2nd with a clocking of 18.37.41. Myles Wilson was 3rd in 18.39.42 with Ethan Alliot of Big Horn 4th and Samual Schrbner from Newcastle 6th.

On the ladies' side, the first-place finisher was Aspen Bloom of Newcastle and her time was 21.50.38. Torrington freshman Kaycee Kasmicki took 2nd in 22,43.96 and Jaden Meyer of Douglas was 3rd in 22.45.25. Amberly Froerer of Torrington was 4th and her teammate Callie Taylor was 5th.

The State Cross Country meet is right around the corner and that's on October 22nd at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete. We have a few pics to share from that Glenrock meet in our gallery, courtesy of Herder Pride. Take a peek!

