Wyoming Health Department Release Top Baby Names in 2022

The Wyoming Department of Health released information on the most popular baby names in the Cowboy State for 2022.

Noah takes the cake in boys' names; and in first place for the girls', it's Charlotte.

Noah was followed by Henry, Hudson and Owen. William and Wyatt were tied for the next spot, with Oliver, John, Benjamin and Bridger tied to close out the top ten choices.

Charlotte was followed by Olivia. Hazel and Emma tied for third and were followed by Harper, Evelyn and Paisley. Nova, Isabella and Eleanor tied to round out the top ten on the list.

Guy Beaudoin, vital statistics deputy state registrar with WDH, said, “Many babies are honored with names passed down through their families. Other influences on name choices can include currently popular movies, television shows, musicians or celebrities.”

There were 6,050 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2022 compared with 6,236 in 2021. “After a one-year increase last year, likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming is back to the ongoing downward trend that’s been continuing over several years,” Beaudoin said.

July was the month with the most births at 560 and January had the least with 431.