Casper April branch collection begins April 1

Casper residents can expect an extra service this April as the City of City of Casper rolls out its annual curbside branch pickup to help with spring yard cleanup.

Garbage collection customers will have branches picked up on designated weeks in April, alongside their regular trash service. City officials say the program is designed to address the debris that often accumulates after a long, windy Wyoming winter.

“After a winter of classic Wyoming wind, it’s no surprise that a few extra branches have made themselves at home in Casper yards this spring,” said Solid Waste Manager Cynthia Langston. “We do this April branch collection to assist residents in their spring yard cleanup.”

To keep collections running smoothly, residents are asked to properly prepare branches before placing them at the curb. Bundles must be no longer than five feet in length and weigh no more than 50 pounds. Branches should be stacked neatly next to trash containers on the household’s regular collection day.

Collection is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 1, giving residents the weekend beforehand to gather and bundle yard debris. The branch pickup will take place on alternating weeks throughout April, while regular trash and extra trash collection will continue on the other weeks. The next seasonal branch collection opportunity is planned for October.

City officials say the collected branches are transported to the Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility Compost Yard, where they are processed into compost or wood chips rather than sent to the landfill.

“Making branch disposal convenient for residents and diverting them from the landfill to the compost yard is a win for all of us,” Langston said.

Residents can find detailed collection calendars and additional information on the city’s trash and recycling services through the City of Casper website or by contacting staff at the solid waste facility.

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