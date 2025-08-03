The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has identified four additional cases of measles in Carbon County. All cases were exposed to an individual with confirmed measles infection. The four cases include both adults and children. Three were unvaccinated at the time of exposure, and one was vaccinated but is immunocompromised. None were hospitalized.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.

Walmart, Supercenter , 2390 E. Cedar St., Rawlins, WY 82301; June 29, 2025, 11AM through 2PM

, 2390 E. Cedar St., Rawlins, WY 82301; June 29, 2025, 11AM through 2PM Michael’s Big City Steak House, 1711 W. Spruce St., Rawlins, WY 82301; June 29, 2025, 6PM through 10PM

The first documented case from the WHD was in Natrona County, the second Niobrara.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine safely provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure that they and their children are up-to-date on MMR vaccines.

Babies who are too young to get vaccinated, pregnant women who are not immune, and people with weak immune systems are more likely to have serious problems if they get measles. WDH recommends that people in these groups who believe they may have been exposed to measles contact their healthcare providers. If you have been exposed, doctors may recommend treatment to help prevent illness.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. People who get sick with these symptoms should call their healthcare provider for guidance. Calling ahead in non-emergency situations helps prevent additional exposures. If you have symptoms of measles, stay home and avoid contact with others unless you are getting healthcare. Avoiding contact with babies, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems is especially important.

