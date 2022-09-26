Wyoming Harriers Compete in Big Idaho Meet

The Bob Firman Invitational Cross Country meet is a huge regional event that has athletes from 19 states and 147 schools competing. Natrona County and Star Valley sent a contingent to the meet in Eagle, Idaho and Rawlins sent their star distance runner Ryann Smith. Now Smith competed in the Girl's Elite Division and took 13th out of 143 runners with a time of 18.56.7. She placed 5th at last year's 3A Wyoming State Cross Country Meet. Natrona's Ally Wheeler placed 24th in 19.21 and her teammates Ashley Gross and Nichole Clark placed 31st and 32nd respectively, running in 19.25 and 19.25.5.

In the girl's Division 1, Section 1, Madison Antonino of Jackson finished 2nd in that group with a time of 18.45.2 and took 5th overall in this race. Her teammate Abbie Murphy was 14th in the section in 20.16.7 and finished 35th overall.

In the boys Elite 5K, Natrona's Jackson Dutcher took 22nd place out of 179 runners in 15.15. Colby Jenks of Jackson was 46th in 16.19. He competed for Big Piney last season and was the state 2A champion in the 800 and 1600-meter runs. In the Division 1 race, Star Valley's Jase Burton took 15th in his section and 20th overall with a clocking of 16.35.5.

It was a tough event that featured 3000 runners in a variety of age groups and ability levels. We do have some photos to share with you from Idaho, thanks to Shannon Dutcher. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Boise Cross Country Meet Boise Cross Country Meet