The Governor’s Residence welcomed dozens of Wyoming families for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. This year, the Residence team dressed up as the Wizard of Oz crew, with Charlie and Cocoa Chanel joining in the festivities. Families also enjoyed stopping by the “Take Something, Leave Something” sharing table. Officials thanked everyone for making the evening special and wished all a safe and happy Halloween.

On October 31, Governor Gordon declared a public welfare emergency due to the potential suspension of federal SNAP benefits during a federal government shutdown. He authorized up to $10 million in state emergency funds from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to ensure food access for Wyoming families. Gordon stated that Wyoming citizens would not go hungry because of federal inaction and emphasized that many, including the elderly and children, rely on SNAP. These funds are being distributed through the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) to local organizations like food banks and pantries, and the relief is temporary until federal funding resumes.

In a second executive order, Gordon directed the DFS to seek a federal waiver from the USDA to restrict the purchase of foods with "low or no nutritional value," such as candy and soda, using SNAP benefits. Gordon stated that food assistance should support only wholesome nutrition and that taxpayers expect their money to go toward nutritious foods. The DFS will review eligible items and prepare a plan for the waiver request and implementation.

Earlier in the week Gordon encouraged residents to help one another by donating to and volunteering at local food pantries, churches, and other charitable organizations during a recent federal SNAP benefits lapse. He said, "We in Wyoming know how to solve problems, which is why I know food pantries, churches and other organizations across the Cowboy State are ready to step up and help. We are working on ways to provide assistance. In the meantime I have no doubt that Wyoming citizens will help by donating to the local food pantry, church pantry, and charitable organization."

The First Lady encouraged neighbors to come together "in the Wyoming way — with kindness and care." She invited attendees to bring a nonperishable food item to share or to take one if they or someone they know could use a little extra this season, saying, "Let's make this Halloween a celebration of community, generosity, and connection."