Wyoming Gypsum Manufacturing Facility to Close April 3
A drywall plant in Wyoming is set to close this spring.
Officials at CertainTeed recently told employees the Cody plant will close April 3.
Fifty people work at the gypsum manufacturing plant.
CertainTeed spokesperson Lauren Howe says the company owned by France-based Saint Gobain is working to sell the facility.
Company officials say affected employees will be able to pursue other positions in the organization.
