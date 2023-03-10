Casper Aquatics Center Closes Next Week for Maintenance

The City of Casper will close the Family Aquatic Center, 1801 E. Fourth St., from Monday through March 17 for maintenance, according to a news release from the city.

City crews will replace a pump, valves and piping that affect locker room shower temperatures.

In October, a contractor knocked out underground wiring while working on the Highland Park tennis courts.

That accident damaged an essential pump for heating shower water in the Aquatic Center locker rooms.

Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers said this has been an inconvenience for pool users and a cost to the city for closing the pools.

The harsh seasonal weather delayed replacing the equipment, Luers said.

“This has been a frustrating inconvenience to our patrons, and we’re excited to get this fixed,” he said.

During the maintenance, the Aquatic Center will shut down pool water and air heating systems, causing significantly cooler temperatures.

All memberships affected by this interruption will be extended by one week.

The pool will reopen for normal operating hours on March 18.

