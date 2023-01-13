Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info.

The closure began at 4:45 a.m.

WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened.

While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists who get on the highway later to not park on the roadway.

That delays snow removal crews and reopening the road.

