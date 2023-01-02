Casper College Closes Tuesday, Scheduled to Reopen Wednesday

Casper College will remained closed through Tuesday due to hazardous travel conditions in and around the city, the school said in a news release late Monday afternoon.

The campus will reopen on Wednesday.

Most of the state -- from Sweetwater and Fremont counties east to the Nebraska and Colorado borders -- remains under a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. today.

The storm dumped more than a foot on the lower elevations in Natrona County and up to two feet on Casper Mountain.

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service forecasts scattered snow showers tonight and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For Tuesday, expect patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m., partly sunning with a high near 29, with a west southwest wind 9 mph to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

