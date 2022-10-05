Are More Wyoming Women Entering the Manufacturing Industry?

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that more and more manufacturers are hiring women.

For one thing, surveys suggested manufacturers found gender diversity to boost employee morale and retention.

Secondly, manufacturing jobs are not the hazardous and dangerous jobs they once were. These days, many are high-tech: from design and marketing to administration, finance and sales, and cybersecurity.

When automated production functions began to dominate the industry it demanded more workers with a postsecondary education, greatly affecting those with only a high school diploma or less.

Young women are more likely to be enrolled in college today than young men, and among those ages 25 and older, women are more likely than men to have a four-year college degree. The gap in college completion is even wider among younger adults ages 25 to 34.

Women's educational gains align with their growing labor force participation as well as structural changes in the economy.

There has also been growth of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) related fields – skills that manufacturing employers increasingly require.

According to data compiled by the Wyoming Department of Revenue, in 2019 women occupy 46% of the workforce in Wyoming, men occupy the remaining 54%.

In the manufacturing industry, women accounted for 21% of the workforce in Wyoming, looking at data from 2019, which has remained fairly constant since 2005.

